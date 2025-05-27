Earthquake Of 4.2 Magnitude Jolts Pakistan, Tremors Felt In Several Regions

Islamabad: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale has struck Pakistan, causing widespread tremors and panic among the residents. The earthquake occurred at 7.20 pm on May 27, with its epicenter located at a depth of 111 km. The tremors were felt across various parts of the country, with people rushing out of their homes and buildings in fear of aftershocks. The earthquake's impact was big, given its depth and magnitude.