Earthquake Of 4.2 Magnitude Jolts Pakistan, Tremors Felt In Several Regions

Updated May 27th 2025, 20:06 IST
Islamabad: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale has struck Pakistan, causing widespread tremors and panic among the residents. The earthquake occurred at 7.20 pm on May 27, with its epicenter located at a depth of 111 km. The tremors were felt across various parts of the country, with people rushing out of their homes and buildings in fear of aftershocks. The earthquake's impact was big, given its depth and magnitude.
According to the National Center for Seismology stated that the earthquake's epicenter was located at 31.31 N latitude and 72.52 E longitude, with a depth of 111 km. The tremors were felt in various parts of Pakistan, including major cities and towns.
Pakistan is located in a seismically active region, with the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates intersecting beneath the country's terrain. Pakistan's geographical condition has resulted in frequent earthquakes, some of which have occurred in the past weeks.
Published May 27th 2025, 20:06 IST