Early Morning Tremors: Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Bangladesh
A mild earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale was felt across parts of Bangladesh early on Tuesday, seismological agencies said.
New Delhi: A mild 4.1-magnitude earthquake jolted the southwestern border of Bangladesh at approximately 4:36 AM local time on Tuesday.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the tremor’s epicenter was located in the Kolaroa upazila of Satkhira district, originating at a relatively deep depth of 150 kilometers.
While the shaking was felt across the Khulna division, including Jashore and Khulna city, as well as in neighboring Indian districts like Hooghly and Kolkata, the depth of the quake helped minimize the impact at the surface.
Consequently, no immediate casualties or structural damages have been reported, though the early morning tremor briefly sparked panic among residents who felt beds shaking and glass objects rattling.
(Further details awaited)
