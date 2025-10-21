Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 Strikes Afghanistan

Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Afghanistan in the early hours of Tuesday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X it staated that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 110 kilometres at 07:43 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 21/10/2025 07:43:25 IST, Lat: 36.35 N, Long: 70.86 E, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Afghanistan", NCS wrote on X.

Previously on October 17, a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan on Friday evening, marking the fourth quake to hit the country in less than a month and the second quake to hit the country in less than 12 hours. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor occurred 47 km north-northwest of Khandud at 12:15 UTC (5:45 pm IST) at a depth of 43 km. No immediate damage or casualties were reported from Afghanistan.

On September 18, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, reaffirmed India's commitment to promote peace, stability and development in Afghanistan.

Addressing the UN Security Council quarterly briefing on Afghanistan, Ambassador Parvathaneni emphasised India's priorities to provide humanitarian assistance and implement capacity-building initiatives for the Afghan people.

"India's immediate priorities in Afghanistan include provision of humanitarian assistance and implementation of capacity-building initiatives for the Afghan people," he added.

He also reaffirmed India's commitment to the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). Ambassador Parvathaneni expressed gratitude to Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Roza Otunbayeva, for her briefing.