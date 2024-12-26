sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:30 IST, December 26th 2024

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 Strikes in Tajikistan

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 130 kilometres at Latitude 38.20 N and Longitude 72.89 E.

Reported by: Asian News International
Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes in Tajikistan | Image: Unsplash/Representative

Dushanbe [Tajikistan]: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Tajikistan in the early hours of Thursday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.
The earthquake occurred at 05:44 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted. 

Sharing a post on X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 26/12/2024 05:44:59 IST, Lat: 38.20 N, Long: 72.89 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Tajikistan." 

Updated 08:30 IST, December 26th 2024