Updated 19 December 2025 at 11:56 IST
Earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 Jolts Afghanistan's Hindu Kush Region
The depth of the earthquake was 40 Km. No major damage or casualties have been reported yet.
- World News
Earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 Jolts Afghanistan's Hindu Kush Region | Image: National Center for Seismology 'X'
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Afghanistan on Friday. It hit the Hindu Kush region, according to reports.
The depth of the earthquake was 40 Km.
The earthquake caused tremors across nearby areas.
No major damage or casualties have been reported yet.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 19 December 2025 at 11:45 IST