5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Ethiopia, Raises Concern Over Volcanic Eruption
In recent weeks, the region has experienced more than a dozen minor earthquakes, prompting residents to look at the issue with concern.
Addis Ababa [Ethiopia]: A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Ethiopia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said reported by the Jerusalem Post.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
Earlier in the day, Anadolu Ajansi reported a volcanic eruption at Ethiopia's central Mount Dofan. The region has recently experienced frequent minor tremors, according to local media reports.
These frequent tremors have raised concern over a potential major disaster, especially in the Awash Fentale region, which is approximately 142 miles (230 kilometres) from Addis Ababa.
Regional Administrator Abdu Ali has said the authorities are making efforts to prevent casualties by relocating at-risk residents to safer areas, the state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported.
The tremors are continuing and becoming more powerful, with the most recent being felt in Addis Ababa overnight, Ali noted.
