Updated 17 October 2025 at 18:23 IST

Earthquake of Magnitude 5.6 Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir

The earthquake occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Its depth was 10 km.

Reported by: Ankita Paul
Earthquake of Magnitude 5.6 Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir | Image: X

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region on Friday.

The tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir.

The earthquake occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Its depth was 10 km. The epicenter was in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region.

Earthquake tremors were also felt across Islamabad, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Gilgit, and surrounding areas, as per reports.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Published By : Ankita Paul

Published On: 17 October 2025 at 18:14 IST

