Earthquake of Magnitude 5.6 Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region on Friday.

The tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir.

The earthquake occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Its depth was 10 km. The epicenter was in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region.

Earthquake tremors were also felt across Islamabad, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Gilgit, and surrounding areas, as per reports.