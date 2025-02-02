Earthquake Strikes Poltava Region In Ukraine, No Damage Reported

Poltava: An earthquake struck the Poltava region of Ukraine on Saturday, at 18.21 local time. The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 3.67, was recorded between Poltava and Reshetylivka.

According to the Main Center for Special Monitoring, the tremors were detected at a depth of three kilometres. The State Emergencies Ministry of Ukraine has confirmed the information about the earthquake in the Poltava region.

"The earthquake occurred between Poltava and Reshetilovka, with tremors of magnitude 3.67 recorded at a depth of 3 km," said the State Emergencies Ministry.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of damage or casualties from the earthquake.