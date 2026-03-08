EaseMyTrip Announces Charter Flights to India From Gulf Nations Amid West Asia Conflict

New Delhi: Travel service provider EaseMyTrip on Sunday announced the operation of charter flights from Qatar's Doha and Bahrain to Delhi and Mumbai to assist Indian travellers in returning home amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

In an official statement on X, the company said the flights are being planned based on requests from passengers who wish to return to India urgently.

EaseMyTrip urged travellers requiring immediate evacuation to fill out the registration form promptly to secure their seats.

The company also recommended joining its official WhatsApp channel - Travel Assistance for Indians in the Middle East - to receive timely alerts, contact details of Indian embassies, safety guidance, and updates on support services for citizens in the region.

Advertisement

"Charter Flights to India from Bahrain and Doha. Based on requests from travellers, we are planning to operate charter flights from Doha and Bahrain to Delhi and Mumbai to help passengers return to India. If you or someone you know needs to fly back to India urgently, please fill the form as soon as possible. We also recommend joining our official WhatsApp channel - Travel Assistance for Indians in Middle East for timely alerts, embassy contacts, safety guidance, and support updates," the statement read.

The move comes as safety concerns rise in Gulf nations due to ongoing regional conflicts, prompting travel agencies and authorities to facilitate emergency repatriation flights for Indian nationals.

Advertisement

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that airlines are making necessary operational adjustments in view of prevailing conditions to ensure passenger safety and the orderly conduct of flight operations.