East Austin Shooting: Several Casualties Reported, Suspect Still at Large | Chilling Video Surfaces

A large-scale shooting took place in East Austin, Texas, which reportedly has left multiple casualties late Sunday evening, with the suspect still on the run as police launch a massive search.

The incident took place late Sunday evening at the 2000 block of East 12th Street, near the intersection of 12th and Chicon Streets, in front of Sam’s BBQ, a popular local restaurant, triggering panic in the area after reports of gunfire at a gathering in a residential neighbourhood.

Further, officials described it as a “large scene” with multiple victims.

According to reports, officers responded to multiple 911 calls at around 8:20 p.m. CDT reporting shots fired.

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The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle shortly after the shooting, after which investigators are currently following leads in an effort to identify and locate the suspect. However, no detailed description has been released so far.

Chilling Visuals Emerge from Scene

Visuals from the scene have surfaced online, capturing the chaos and aftermath of the shooting, showing people fleeing in panic as multiple police personnel are deployed at the location. However, officials are yet to officially comment on the matter.

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Area Cordoned Off as Investigation Continues

East 12th Street has reportedly remained blocked between Chicon and Alamo streets as police carried out their investigation late into the night.

Officials continue to examine the scene and gather evidence to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.