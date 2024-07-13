sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:03 IST, July 13th 2024

Ecuador Presidential Candidate's Murder: Convicted Instigators Get 34-year Prison Sentences

Three accomplices were sentenced to 12 years in prison. The Prosecutor’s Office had requested the maximum sentence for the five defendants.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ecuador Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assasinated in 2023
10:03 IST, July 13th 2024