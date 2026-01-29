ED Files Chargesheet Against Ten Accused in Gangster Nayeemuddin's Money Laundering Case

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a prosecution complaint against 10 individuals, including associates and family members of late gangster Nayeemuddin, for allegedly laundering money through forceful property registrations.

The accused include Pasham Srinivas, Haseena Begum, and Mohammed Thahera Begum, among others. The ED's investigation revealed that Nayeemuddin's gang would threaten property owners to sell or transfer their assets to his associates or family members.

The ED has identified 91 properties acquired through this method, which were already attached by the Income Tax Department. The agency is seeking the confiscation of these properties under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

According to the ED offical," Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Hyderabad Zonal Office has filed Prosecution Complaint (PC) before the MSJ Court, Rangareddy District, Telangana against Pasham Srinivas, Haseena Begum, Mohammed Thahera Begum, Mohammed Saleema Begum, Mohammed Abdul Saleem, Ahela Begum, Syed Nilofar, Firdous Anjum, Mohammed Arif, and Heena Kousar under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The Court has taken cognizance of the PC on 21.01.2026. ED initiated an investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by the Telangana Police against Md. Abdul Faheem, Haseena Begum, Pasham Srinivas, Md. Abdul Nasir, Thumma Srinivas, B. Shravan Kumar, and Sathish Reddy for the forceful occupation and selling of land by Gangster Nayeemuddin and his associates.

ED also received a reference from the Income Tax department regarding action taken under the Prohibition of Benami Property & Transaction Act, 1988, against Khaja Nayeemuddin @ Nayeem, Haseena Begum, Tahera Begum, and others on the basis of information received by them from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Telangana Government to probe the immovable properties illegally acquired by Late Gangster Nayeemuddin and his associates.

ED investigation revealed that Gangster Nayeemuddin [Khaja Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem], along with his associates and family members, was involved in the forceful registration of properties of various individuals by threatening them with their lives and the lives of their family members.

The modus operandi employed by them was to identify properties, then threaten their owners for the sale/transfer of the properties in the name of Nayeemuddin's associates or his family members. If the owner of the property did not yield to their demands, they used to abduct them or their family members and then pressurize them to come to the Sub-Registrar Offices for registration of the properties in the name of Nayeemuddin's associates or his family members.

ED investigation further revealed that Late Gangster Nayeemuddin, through forceful registration of the sale deed, projected the illegally acquired properties as genuine. However, the sellers did not get any monetary consideration for the sale of their properties. The sellers were threatened to an extent that they could not muster the courage to file complaints with the police or any other authority.

Pasham Srinivas was a close associate of Nayeemuddin and closely worked with him for the extortion of properties from original owners and got the properties forcefully registered in the names of associates or family members of Nayeemuddin. He was tasked by Nayeemuddin to take care of the registration of the properties in the names of family members and associates of Nayeemuddin.

PMLA investigation revealed that a total of 91 properties were forcefully registered in the names of Late Gangster Nayeemuddin's family members and associates. These properties represent Proceeds of Crime liable for attachment under the provisions of PMLA and consequent confiscation to the Central Government.