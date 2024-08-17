Published 21:31 IST, August 17th 2024
'Education System Needs Redesign In Global South': Interim Govt Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus
Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of the Bangladesh government, called for redesigning the financial system in the Global South to ensure removal of inequality.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor to Interim Bangladesh government | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
21:31 IST, August 17th 2024