sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • 'Education System Needs Redesign In Global South': Interim Govt Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus

Published 21:31 IST, August 17th 2024

'Education System Needs Redesign In Global South': Interim Govt Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus

Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of the Bangladesh government, called for redesigning the financial system in the Global South to ensure removal of inequality.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor to Interim Bangladesh government
Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor to Interim Bangladesh government | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:31 IST, August 17th 2024