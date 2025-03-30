'Eid of Sadness': Gaza Marks Holiday with Hunger, Displacement and No End to War | Image: AP

Deir Al-Balah: As the world celebrates the grand festival of "Eid" on Sunday, Gaza remains engulfed in hunger, displacement, and a continued war with no end in sight.

On this Eid al-Fitr, which brings together families for joyous feasts and celebrations, Palestinians in Gaza are struggling to survive amid the ongoing conflict.

Many residents held prayers outside the ruins of mosques that had been destroyed, reflecting the somber atmosphere.

"It's the Eid of Sadness," said Adel al-Shaer, after attending outdoor prayers in Deir al-Balah. He shared that he had lost 20 members of his family, including four young nephews, in recent Israeli airstrikes.

He added that for him and many others in Gaza, the traditional joy of Eid has been replaced by grief, displacement, and loss.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which had provided a temporary respite, ended earlier this month, resuming the brutal conflict.

With no humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza for over a month, food supplies are dwindling, and the population continues to suffer.

Saed al-Kourd, another worshipper, expressed the harsh reality, stating, “There is killing, displacement, hunger, and a siege... but there is no Eid.”

The ongoing war, which began in October 2023 with Hamas-led militants attacking Israel, has led to the deaths of over 50,000 Palestinians and the displacement of nearly 90% of Gaza's population.

Despite this devastation, the conflict continues with no end in sight, leaving Gaza’s people to endure a tragic Eid marked by loss and survival.