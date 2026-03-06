‘Elect Those Who Are On Side Of Peace, Good Governance’: Ex-PM KP Oli On Nepal 2026 General Elections | Image: ANI

Former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has stressed that the election must help restore stability and democratic order in Nepal, while expressing confidence that his party would secure a strong mandate in the General Elections 2026.

The election held in Nepal on Thursday was overall peaceful.

Oli, who is the Chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal - Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), said the election carries the responsibility of reinforcing peace and ensuring citizens can continue their daily activities without fear.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Oli said, “This election has to maintain peace and order and ensure the public that normalcy is back in the nation so that people can continue their business and activities without fear or restraints.”

He added that the polls should help reinstate democracy and bring the country back onto a stable democratic path.

"This election should reinstate the Loktantra, and anarchic as well as violent activities should be put to an end. It should again bring the country back to the democratic track and lead the nation and the public to the path of stability," he added.

He said that the election should bring to power leaders who support peace, good governance and development.

"This election should elect those who are on the side of peace, good governance and development, the experienced, patriotic, democratic and progressive forces, with a landslide victory," he said, noting that the polls are taking place after an unusual political situation and carry the responsibility of restoring normalcy.

He added, “This election has extraordinary responsibility because it is being held after an unusual situation and has to be held. This election has the responsibility to transform the unusual situation to usual. I am confident that this election will work on that front.”

The CPN-UML chief also alleged that attempts were made to influence voters and spread confusion during the campaign.

"During this election, there were unnecessary talks, attempts to influence voters and efforts to divert public attention. Some elements tried to spread hatred and rumours, pushing the nation toward confusion. This is the difference that I have seen in between the elections held before and those being held now," he said.

Expressing confidence in his party's performance, Oli said CPN-UML candidate Mahesh Basnet would win and the party would either secure a clear majority or emerge as the largest party in parliament.

"Mahesh Basnet will win, and CPN-UML will secure a majority. Even if that is not the case, it will be the major party in parliament, I have been saying it since long," he said.

Oli also said that his party has proposed him as a prime ministerial candidate.

"My party has asked me to be the Prime Minister. The country will also make me the Prime Minister as my party has said so," he added.

Earlier, Oli, cast his vote at a polling station in Bhaktapur for the General Elections 2026.

Nepal's general elections saw a preliminary voter turnout of around 60 per cent, driven largely by Gen Z, contributing to the "unprecedented" energy at the polls. The Election Commission attributed the successful conduct to improved voter education, cooperation from political parties, and robust security measures.