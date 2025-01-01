Published 22:51 IST, January 1st 2025
Elon Musk And Donald Trump Dance Together At New Year’s Party | WATCH
Tech billionaire Elon Musk joined President-elect Donald Trump for an impromptu dance.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Tech billionaire Elon Musk joined President-elect Donald Trump for an impromptu dance. | Image: X
New Delhi, India: During the New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago, tech billionaire Elon Musk joined President-elect Donald Trump for an impromptu dance.
The gala, hosted by Trump and incoming First Lady Melania Trump at Palm Beach, Florida, featured the two dancing together to the iconic song "YMCA."
Updated 22:51 IST, January 1st 2025