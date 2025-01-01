sb.scorecardresearch
Elon Musk And Donald Trump Dance Together At New Year’s Party | WATCH

Tech billionaire Elon Musk joined President-elect Donald Trump for an impromptu dance.

Image: X

New Delhi, India: During the New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago, tech billionaire Elon Musk joined President-elect Donald Trump for an impromptu dance. 

The gala, hosted by Trump and incoming First Lady Melania Trump at Palm Beach, Florida, featured the two dancing together to the iconic song "YMCA." 

