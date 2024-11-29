Elon Musk and Trump Groove Together at Mar-a-Lago club in Florida During Thanksgiving Dinner | WATCH

Florida: Donald Trump dined on Wednesday with Billionaire Elon Musk at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, bringing together the Tesla founder and the former president.

At the star studded evening, both Musk and Trump could be spotted having a great time dancing to the tune of 'YMCA,' the video of them grooving together at the dinner table is going viral on social media.

Elon Musk shared the video of them dancing to 'YMCA' is now sailing on social media X with a caption that sys, “Hope you had a great Thanksgiving!”

During the 2024 campaign, Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump as a candidate for presidential elections 2024.

Musk has since taken a more positive stance toward Trump. On the other hand Trump in recent months had continued to support Musk publicly, be it social media post or a public rally.

Elon Musk And Trump Thanksgiving Viral Video

The Thanksgiving eve visit also comes as tech mogul Elon Musk has become more influential in Trump's Make America Great Again movement, contributing an estimated USD 200 million through his political action committee to help elect Trump. Musk is the billionaire owner of the X social network, a competitor to Meta.