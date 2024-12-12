Elon Musk Creates History: Becomes First Person to Cross Net Worth of $400 Billion

Elon Musk Becomes the First Person to Reach a Net Worth of $400 Billion | Image: Reuters

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, has surpassed added another milestone to his list. The Tesla CEO has created history by becoming the first person ever to achieve a net worth of $400 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Reports indicate that his net worth shot up following a recent insider share sale and the recent US election results. Tesla shares hit a record high of $415 on Wednesday, with the electric vehicle maker’s stock rallying by approximately 65% since Election Day.

Musk's alliance with US President-elect Donald Trump has not only proven to be politically beneficial but also monetarily advantageous. Additionally, Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, xAI, more than doubled in value during November, increasing to $50 billion following a fresh funding round, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.