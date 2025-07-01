Elon Musk Blasts Donald Trump's $5 Trillion Signature Bill Again, Renews Calls For 'The America Party'

Washington: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has reignited his criticism of US President Donald Trump's spending bill, calling it "utterly insane" and "political suicide" for the GOP. In a series of posts on his social media platform X, Musk expressed his discontent with the bill's record-breaking $5 trillion increase in the debt ceiling. Not only did he criticise the bill and the Republicans for their support of the bill, but reiterated his pitch for a new political party in the United States politics.

In a post on X, Elon Musk wrote, "It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill...that we live in a one-party country — the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people." Notably, the bill is currently making its way through Congress.

The Tesla CEO's move comes amid a public spat with Donald Trump, with whom his close relationship quickly devolved into a clash earlier this month. Musk had previously launched a poll asking X users whether the country needed a new faction for political nominees and floated the idea of "The America Party" to “represent the 80% in the middle”. The poll garnered over 1 million votes, with 80.4% of respondents supporting the idea.

Donald Trump's signature budget bill is currently being debated in Congress. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill late Monday or early Tuesday, with Trump pushing for it to reach his desk by July 4th. In his social media post, Musk also targeted several House Republicans who are part of the conservative Freedom Caucus, questioning their stance on fiscal responsibility. His comments reflected his growing concern about the nation's fiscal situation and the need for more responsible governance.

Musk-Trump Tussle Continues

SpaceX CEO Musk's criticism of the bill is part of a larger feud with US President Trump, who had previously enjoyed a close relationship with the tech billionaire. The dispute began when Musk publicly criticised Trump's ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’, a comprehensive domestic policy package that the SpaceX CEO deemed a “disgusting abomination”. Trump responded forcefully, threatening to terminate federal contracts and subsidies to Elon Musk's companies, stating, “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts.”

“If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE,” he lashed out at both the Republicans and the Democrats.

As the head of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk spearheaded massive cuts and sweeping changes to the federal government. Now, he's arguing that the US President's ambitious tax and spending package undermines DOGE efforts to rein in spending. "How can you call yourself the Freedom Caucus if you vote for a DEBT SLAVERY bill with the biggest debt ceiling increase in history?" the billionaire questioned, targeting House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Harris (R-Md.) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas).

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame! And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” he said in another post on X.

Senate's Version Of Bill

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the Senate's version of the bill would increase the deficit by nearly $3.3 trillion between 2025 and 2034, roughly $1 trillion more than the House-passed version. Senate Republicans are facing a marathon vote-a-rama, while the White House stresses on a Friday deadline to get the legislation onto the president's desk.

Elon Musk's criticism of the bill and his call for a new political party reflect a growing sentiment among some Americans that the current system is broken. As the country's fiscal situation continues to deteriorate, voices like Musk's are urging for a fresh approach to governance. The analysts have stated that whether or not his proposed 'The America Party' gains traction remains to be seen, but one thing is certain that the debate over the nation's fiscal future is far from over.

The billionaire entrepreneur deemed the two political parties as “uniparty” in his social media post. He said, “They just pretend to be two parties. It’s just one uniparty in reality.”

Challenges Ahead Float New Political Party

The political analysts suggested that while the concept of a centrist alternative to Democrats and Republicans has surface appeal, US election laws present formidable barriers. The ballot access requirements vary by state, and the winner-take-all electoral college system strongly favours the two major parties. The previous efforts, like the ‘Reform Party’ and ‘No Labels’ movement, have struggled to gain traction despite similar rhetoric about representing the political centre.