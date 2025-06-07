Elon Musk Deletes Donald Trump 'Epstein Bombshell' Post On X, Big Hint Of Possible Truce With US President?

Washington: Elon Musk, billionaire entrepreneur, has deleted his Epstein bombshell post on X in which he claimed that Donald Trump's name was in those controversial files saying that's why the government was not releasing them.

On June 5, Elon Musk dropped a really big bomb on Donald Trump when he claimed that the US President was in the Epstein Files and that was the reason why they were not releasing them. In another post, Musk added, “mark his words… the truth will come out."

However, two days after Musk's rift with former close aide erupted out in open when two among world's most influential people humiliated each other on social media, the deletion of Tesla CEO's explosive post on X against Donald Trump sparked speculations if whether a reconciliation was underway with the US President. Take a look at what Elon Musk had posted on June 5.

From friends to foe, what led to Trump-Musk showdown?

It all started after differences erupted between Donald Trump and Elon Musk over US President's Congressional spending bill. After Musk exited the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), he fumed over Trump's spending bill terming it outrageous. He claimed that the Bill will further put the US in more debt, something which was totally against what the people of United States had voted for.

On X, Musk wrote, “I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: You know you did wrong. You know it.”

Trump threatens to snatch government subsidies to Elon Musk

After Musk criticised Donald Trump, the US President took to his own social media platform Truth Social suggesting ways to reduce government spending and threatened that one way to do it was scrapping government subsidies to Elon Musk's SpaceX.