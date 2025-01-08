'If People Of Greenland Want To Be Part Of America...': Elon Musk

Washington: Billionaire entrepreneur and Donald Trump's close aide Elon Musk, who will co-head the Department of Government Efficiency under the Trump administration, has offered people of Greenland to become a part of America. Musk's made the statement while reacting to Donald Trump Junior's post on X, earlier Twitter, saying, “Greenland is beautiful.”

Taking to X, Elon Musk wrote, “If the people of Greenland want to be part of America, which I hope they do, they would be most welcome!”

Though Elon Musk is talking about making Greenland as part of America, Donald Trump, who has been mocking Justin Trudeau, Canada's Prime Minister who resigned on Monday, has been consistently pitching that Canada won't mind to become the 51's State of America.

Trump's remark asking Canada to be part of American were seen in the backdrop of its trade imbalance with the country. The 47th President-elect had also threatened to levy heavy tariffs on Canada.

Trump refuses to rule out military use to take control of Greenland, Panama Canal

President-elect Donald Trump a while back said he would not rule out the use of military force to seize control of the Panama Canal and Greenland, as he declared US control of both to be vital to American national security.

Speaking to reporters less than two weeks before he takes office on January 20 and as a delegation of aides and advisers that includes his son Donald Trump Jr. is in Greenland, Trump left open the use of the American military to secure both territories.

“I’m not going to commit to that," he said, when asked if he would rule out the use of the military. "It might be that you’ll have to do something. The Panama Canal is vital to our country.”

He added, “We need Greenland for national security purposes." Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark, a longtime US ally and a founding member of NATO.

Trump, a Republican, has floated having Canada join the United States. He said he would not use military force to do that, saying, he would rely on “economic force."