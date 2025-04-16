Elon Musk Offered $15 Million to Silence Ashley St. Clair amid Paternity Feud: Report

New York: Tech billionaire Elon Musk finds himself at the centre of a legal and personal controversy after influencer Ashley St. Clair alleged that he offered her $15 million to keep quiet about their child’s paternity. The claims were revealed in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Elon Musk Offered $15 Million to Silence Influencer

St. Clair, a 26-year-old influencer, claims that Musk, through his adviser Jared Birchall, proposed a $15 million one-time payment along with $100,000 monthly support until the child turned 21. St Clair refused the offer, stating, "I don’t want my son to feel like he’s a secret."

Influencer Ashley St. Clair

Is Musk the Biological Father ?

The child, reportedly named Romulus, was born in February 2024. DNA tests allegedly confirm Musk as the father with a 99.9999% probability, though Musk has not publicly acknowledged the child. St. Clair also claims Musk reduced child support payments by 60% after she rejected the non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

The pair reportedly met in 2023 and conceived the child during a New Year’s trip. St Clair alleges Musk made specific requests regarding the child’s birth, including a caesarean delivery, which she declined. Following the fallout, St Clair has faced financial strain, even selling her Tesla, and continues to challenge Musk’s actions on social media.

Influencer Labelled as ‘Gold Digger’

The case has drawn mixed reactions online. While some criticise St Clair, labelling her a "gold digger", others have questioned Musk’s approach to handling the situation. The controversy also sheds light on Musk’s personal life, including his relationships with other mothers of his children, such as Shivon Zilis and musician Grimes.