Elon Musk, Others Share Videos as Wildfires Rain Embers in Los Angeles

Los Angeles: The ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles have caused widespread devastation, with the Palisades Fire alone ravaging over 15,800 acres and claiming at least five lives.

As the flames continue to spread, several high-profile individuals, including Elon Musk, have taken to social media to share harrowing videos of the destruction.

Elon Musk, known for his active presence on X (formerly Twitter), shared a brief video he received from a friend in Los Angeles, showcasing the aftermath of the wildfires.

Elon Musk shared how LA fire departments budget cut and poor resource planning led to major mishap.

The footage reveals charred homes, burnt-out cars, and scorched trees, painting a grim picture of the situation on the ground. Musk's video has garnered significant attention, highlighting the severity of the disaster.

In addition to sharing footage, Musk announced that SpaceX will provide free Starlink terminals to affected areas in Los Angeles. This move aims to restore communication for those impacted by the fires, ensuring that residents can stay connected during this challenging time.

The wildfires have forced over 150,000 people to evacuate their homes, with firefighters struggling to contain the blaze amid strong Santa Ana winds. President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for California, unlocking federal resources to aid in the recovery efforts.