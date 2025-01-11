Elon Musk's Neuralink Implants Third Patient, Plans 30 More by Year-End

Elon Musk's neurotechnology company, Neuralink Corp, has successfully implanted its brain-computer interface (BCI) device in a third patient, marking a significant step forward in the development of cutting-edge technology aimed at treating neurological conditions. Musk announced the milestone during a Las Vegas event this week, streamed on his social media platform X.

“We’ve got now three humans with Neuralinks implanted and they’re all working well," Musk stated, highlighting the device's promising performance. Neuralink aims to complete 20 to 30 such implants by the end of this year.

Experimental Procedures with Real-World Potential

Neuralink’s innovative device involves implanting ultra-fine threads into the brain tissue, a process performed by a specialized surgical robot. These threads are designed to decode brain signals and translate them into commands for external devices like computers, smartphones, and robotic arms.

Currently, the company has two U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-registered studies:

The Prime Study: Encompasses five patients, focusing on helping paralysed individuals control external devices using their minds.

Encompasses five patients, focusing on helping paralysed individuals control external devices using their minds. The Convoy Study: Designed for three patients, enabling them to operate assistive technologies like robotic arms.

Both studies aim to unlock the potential of BCIs to improve the quality of life for patients with conditions such as paralysis and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Progress in Real-Life Applications

The first Neuralink implant was carried out a year ago on Noland Arbaugh. Since then, the second patient has successfully used the device to play video games and design 3D objects. These breakthroughs demonstrate the practical applications of Neuralink's technology in enabling users to interact with external systems seamlessly.

A Vision for the Future

Founded in 2016 by Musk and a team of neuroscientists, biochemists, and robotics experts, Neuralink is at the forefront of neurotechnology. With its focus on innovation and accessibility, the company aims to revolutionize how neurological conditions are managed and treated.