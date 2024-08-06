Published 22:20 IST, August 6th 2024
Elon Musk's X Sues Advertisers Over Alleged 'Massive Advertiser Boycott' After Twitter Takeover
Musk posted about the lawsuit on X on Tuesday, saying “now it is war” after two years of being nice and “getting nothing but empty words".
- World
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Elon Musk's X Sues Advertisers Over Alleged 'Massive Advertiser Boycott' After Twitter Takeover | Image: AP photo
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
22:20 IST, August 6th 2024