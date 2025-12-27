Elon Musk Says Brussels Is “No Longer Belgian”, Cites Demographic Shift

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has warned that Belgium’s capital Brussels is “no longer Belgian", triggering fresh debate over migration and demographic change in Europe. Musk made the comment in a post on his social media platform X , reacting to demographic data showing a dramatic shift in the composition of Brussels’ younger population.

“The capital city of Belgium is no longer Belgian", Musk wrote on X on Friday, responding to a post by entrepreneur Mario Nawfal, who warned that the demographic transformation of Brussels will have “profound social consequences.”

“This did not happen by accident, but through deliberate policy choices made by political elites who dismissed warnings as ‘myths,’” Nawfal wrote, noting that “family reunification has become the primary engine of mass settlement, accelerating demographic change far beyond public consent”.

According to recently released figures from Belgium’s official statistics agency, almost three-quarters of residents aged under 18 are reported to have non-European origins, with only about 10.5 per cent identified as of exclusively Belgian descent.

The comments quickly drew attention, given Brussels’ status as the political heart of the European Union and one of Europe’s most multicultural cities. The city has seen steady immigration over decades, driven by its role as an EU administrative hub and its economic opportunities.

Musk did not elaborate further on the policies he believes led to the demographic change, but his remarks align with his broader criticism of European governance and migration policies. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has increasingly weighed in on political and social issues, often using his social media platform X to amplify his views.

The statement also comes amid ongoing tensions between Musk and European regulators. In recent months, EU authorities have taken enforcement actions against X under digital content rules, drawing sharp criticism from Musk, who has accused Brussels of overreach.

Former US President Donald Trump also weighed in on the issue, echoing concerns over Europe’s demographic changes. Trump has repeatedly criticised European governments over immigration, arguing that unchecked migration has altered the cultural and political character of major cities.