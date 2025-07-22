'Was Living In Denial...': Elon Musk Replies To X Post On Artificial Intelligence

Washington: Elon Musk, in a recent post on social media, admitted that he had been “living in denial” about the rise of artificial intelligence but now, it’s “game on.”

The Tesla CEO’s statement reflects his shifting stance on AI, acknowledging that he had resisted its evolution for too long.

Responding to a post on X by Mario Nawfal, who quoted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang calling Musk a “superhuman,” Musk said, “I resisted AI for too long. Living in denial. Now it is game on.”

Elon Musk once said AI will be biggest existential threat

Elon Musk had once said in a podcast that Artificial Intelligence could become the biggest existential threat to the human beings. His remarks had also gone viral on social.

It is to be mentioned that Musk has been an early investor and vocal about the technology and had also co-founded OpenAI platform but later parted ways.

Musk Grok AI

Elon Musk is now focussed on building xAI – for Grok – on X, formerly Twitter, to compete with OpenAI, Microsoft's Co-Pilot, Google's DeepMind among other competitors.

The Tesla CEO's latest remark on Artificial Intelligence suggests that he may shift towards investing and focussing more on the technology than resisting from it.