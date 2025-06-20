Elon Musk Slams Sam Altman Over Explosive ‘OpenAI Files’, Calls Him ‘Scam Altman’

New Delhi: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has taken a direct swipe at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, calling him “Scam Altman” in response to a viral post on social media platform X. The post, shared by user Robert Wiblin exposed OpenAI’s original mission of being a nonprofit focused on open-source and safe artificial intelligence, with its current commercial structure and practices.

The post questioned the company's shift, to which Musk replied with just two words, “Scam Altman.”

What Triggered the Controversy?

The comment came shortly after the release of a detailed investigation titled ‘The OpenAI Files’, published by two tech watchdog groups — The Midas Project and the Tech Oversight Project. The report compiles over a year’s worth of research into OpenAI’s transformation from a nonprofit to a commercial tech giant backed by big investors.

The publication, which runs over 10,000 words, pulls together open letters, employee testimonies, media reports, and public records. It raises serious questions about how the company evolved into a billion-dollar AI powerhouse and whether it has strayed from its original goal of building safe, accessible artificial intelligence.

Musk’s Long-standing Concerns

Musk, one of the original co-founders of OpenAI back in 2015, left the company in 2018 over disagreements regarding its future. At the time, OpenAI was founded as a nonprofit committed to creating AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) for the public good. Musk has since repeatedly criticised the company for deviating from those founding values, especially after it struck major funding deals and released closed-source commercial products like ChatGPT.

His recent comment adds to growing criticism around Altman’s leadership and OpenAI’s corporate direction. Musk and others have argued that the company’s shift toward profit-driven models could pose long-term risks, especially in a field like AI which has global consequences.

What are the OpenAI Files?

The OpenAI Files webpage offers a detailed timeline of internal conflicts, influence of major investors, and the restructuring of the company. It accuses OpenAI of becoming less transparent and more driven by business interests, rather than public safety or open collaboration. The site claims that the firm’s shift may have compromised its original vision and long-term trust.