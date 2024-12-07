Elon Musk Spends $270 Million to Back Trump’s Presidential Campaign, Becomes Top US Political Donor | Image: AP

Washington: Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has emerged as the biggest political donor in the United States, spending a staggering $270 million to support Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, according to new federal filings.

Musk’s contributions reportedly outpaced all other political donors this election cycle, including Tim Mellon, who previously topped Republican donor charts with nearly $200 million. The data, compiled by OpenSecrets, revealed that Musk’s spending is the highest by any individual donor since at least 2010.

Major Donations to PACs

Musk donated $238 million to America PAC, a committee he founded to support Trump’s campaign. Additionally, $20 million was directed to the RBG PAC, which focused on softening Trump’s stance on abortion to appeal to a broader voter base.

As a close ally of Trump, Musk has already been granted a key advisory role in the incoming administration. Alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk will lead the newly-formed Department of Government Efficiency, tasked with cutting billions in federal spending.

Trump’s administration has also nominated several Musk associates for influential roles. Investor David Sacks has been named the AI and cryptocurrency advisor, while billionaire astronaut Jared Isaacman, who has collaborated with SpaceX, will head NASA.

Musk’s financial backing and prominent role in Trump’s government have raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest, given the extensive interactions between Musk’s businesses and government agencies.

A Personal Ally to Trump