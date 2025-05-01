Buddha, Billion-Dollar Cuts & Late-Night Ice Cream: Inside Elon Musk’s Wild Ride at DOGE

Washington: Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), announced that he would step back from his official government duties as his temporary term draws to an end. Musk, whose position as a special government employee expires in May, said he would minimise his government involvement but continue contributing in a part-time advisory capacity.

Musk described his role at DOGE in spiritual terms, saying, "I'm embracing my role as a visionary leader," and likening himself to the founder of Buddhism. When asked who would succeed him in the department, he replied, "Is Buddha needed for Buddhism? Was it not stronger after he passed away?"

Despite his departure, Musk expressed his willingness to remain engaged, stating, "I'm willing to contribute on average, one to two days a week... as long as the president wants me to do it." He added that he would dedicate time each month to advising President Donald Trump and the Vice President, adding, "Obviously, if the president or the Cabinet has an emergency that they want me to respond to, then I'll do that."

Musk’s exit from DOGE coincided with growing speculation over leadership succession. Reports recently claimed that Tesla’s board had approached executive search firms to find potential replacements, fueling rumours about a broader leadership transition. Musk responded swiftly, calling the reports "deliberately false" and a "breach of ethics."

He also stressed that DOGE’s mission would continue beyond his leadership. "DOGE is kind of a way of life... we make converts all the time," he said. Musk claimed that DOGE had achieved $160 billion in estimated savings and set a long-term target of $1 trillion. He underlined that DOGE’s success was not dependent on him, further cementing his belief that the project would sustain its momentum with or without his active presence.

While easing away from government work, Musk plans to refocus on his business ventures, including Tesla, Starlink, and X (formerly Twitter). Yet, his close ties to the White House have continued. Describing his relationship with President Trump, Musk said, "The president is – I guess we're good friends." He added that Trump had even offered him the Lincoln Bedroom and sometimes called late at night to invite him for ice cream.

"He'll actually call, like, late at night and say, 'Oh, by the way, make sure you get some ice cream from the kitchen,’" Musk recalled. He humorously added, "It was epic. I mean, don't tell RFK," referring to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and joked about gaining three pounds in one night due to indulgence.

In a rare personal moment, Musk described the DOGE office space as "comically tiny" with a view of the HVAC unit. He joked, "It's harder to shoot me there... there's not a good line of sight." He also shared that he often played video games like Diablo and Pathfinder on a large monitor in his West Wing office.

Musk acknowledged that the job came with challenges. "It's like 60 percent fun, 70 percent fun. Depends on the week," he said. "Being attacked relentlessly is not super fun. Seeing cars burning is not fun." He compared DOGE to a start-up, admitting, "Things have been very intense."