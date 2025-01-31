New York: Errol Musk, father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has dismissed his son's claims of a difficult and unhappy childhood. He said that Elon went to school in a Rolls-Royce and was well cared for during his early years.

This statement comes nearly two years after Elon Musk publicly described his childhood as neither wealthy nor particularly pleasant.

Musk has consistently denied allegations of financial privilege in his early years, suggesting that he did not grow up in a privileged environment.

In a recent interview on The Ahmad Mohammad Show, Errol Musk discussed his early career, financial success, and his perspective on his billionaire son's upbringing.

He revealed that by 26, he had achieved substantial financial success, purchasing a new home that is now the residence of the European Union's ambassador to South Africa, where Elon spent his formative years.

"Nobody intentionally desires hardship, but I firmly believe that if everything comes too easily, there is little valuable knowledge gained from the experience," he said.

"Elon Musk travelled to school in a Rolls-Royce." Errol claimed.

The SpaceX CEO has previously shared that he grew up in a family that transitioned from a lower-income background to an upper-middle-class environment, stressing that his childhood was not a joyful one.

Elon Musk also stated, "I never received any inheritance from anyone, nor has anyone ever given me a large monetary gift. My father established a small electrical and mechanical engineering business, which thrived for two to three decades but eventually faced financial difficulties."

