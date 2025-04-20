sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 20th 2025, 16:35 IST

Elon Musk’s Mom Is in Mumbai, Tesla Boss Sends her Life Sized Birthday Flowers as She Turns 77

Elon Musk celebrated his mother Maye Musk's 77th birthday with a deeply touching gesture, sending her a life-sized bouquet of flowers while she was in Mumbai.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Mumbai: Elon Musk celebrated his mother Maye Musk's 77th birthday with a deeply touching gesture. Maye, a supermodel, author, and nutritionist, was in Mumbai when she received a grand life-sized bouquet of flowers from her son, making the occasion truly unforgettable.

Maye Musk in Mumbai 

Known for her elegance and pioneering work in fashion and health, Maye Musk expressed her gratitude on social media, sharing her delight at the thoughtful surprise. The stunning floral arrangement, delivered to her in Mumbai, beautifully represented the sparkling connection between the influential entrepreneur and his supportive mother.

This celebration was also a tribute to Maye's extraordinary achievements. From gracing the covers of iconic magazines to championing healthy ageing and women's empowerment, she continues to motivate and uplift people around the world. Her 77th birthday was a reflection of her lasting impact and the deep love she shares with her family.

Through this heartfelt gesture, Elon Musk not only celebrated his mother's birthday but also cherished the values she inculcated in her son.

Maye Musk to Meet PM Modi  

Maye Musk's birthday celebrations in Mumbai are just the beginning of her eventful journey in India. She is now en route to Delhi, where she is scheduled to meet the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Maye Musk has previously expressed admiration for PM Modi's leadership and vision.

Maye Musk recently responded to PM Modi's tweet with an emoji and the Indian flag. Modi's post was about his conversation with Elon Musk on the immense potential for collaboration in technology and innovation.

Maye Musk's presence in India shows the growing global interest in the country's advancements and its role as a hub for innovation. 

Published April 20th 2025, 16:35 IST