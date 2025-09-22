Elon Musk’s Old X Post Defending H-1B Resurfaces As US Imposes $100,000 Fee On New Visas

An old post by Tesla CEO Elon Musk defending the H-1B visa system has gone viral again this week as the US imposed a one-time $100,000 fee on new H-1B petitions. | Image: X

An old post by Tesla CEO Elon Musk defending the H-1B visa system has gone viral again this week as the US moves to impose a one-time $100,000 fee on new H-1B petitions — a change that has sent shockwaves through the technology industry and rekindled debate about the role of foreign talent in US innovation.

The new fee, announced last week and tied to a broader package of immigration changes, will apply to new H-1B petitions beginning with the next lottery cycle. The measure — which the White House and federal agencies have said is designed to reshape the H-1B programme and prioritise higher-paid, specialised talent — has prompted immediate concern among employers that depend on skilled foreign workers.

Musk’s post: a blunt defence

What has drawn attention is a post Musk wrote on X last year that has resurfaced on social platforms and in news feeds. In the post, Musk credited the H-1B programme for enabling many of the engineers and executives who helped build companies such as SpaceX and Tesla, and he vowed a forceful response to attacks on the programme. The post reads in part: “The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B. Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

Media outlets and social users have pointed to the tweet as an example of the visceral reaction Musk has previously shown when immigration rules that affect high-skilled workers are discussed, and the post has resurfaced amid questions about whether he — and other tech leaders — will publicly oppose the new fee structure.

Industry and international reaction

Major technology firms and industry groups have expressed alarm over the fee’s potential cost and disruption. Several companies have advised H-1B workers to remain in the United States or return quickly in light of the policy changes, while industry associations such as India’s Nasscom said clarifications from the US eased some uncertainties — notably that the new $100,000 charge would apply to new petitions rather than to current employees or renewals. Still, the fee’s magnitude has prompted calls for more detail and for steps to mitigate disruption.

Analysts say the new cost — if it remains as proposed — could force firms to rethink hiring strategies, accelerate localisation of certain roles to US hires, or spur legal challenges and lobbying efforts. For smaller companies and startups that rely heavily on bringing in specific technical talent from abroad, the fee could be especially burdensome.

Why Musk’s remarks matter now

Musk’s comment carries extra weight for a few reasons. First, he is a highly visible industry figure whose companies have been built around global engineering talent. Second, his direct—and at times profane—language tends to attract media and public attention, amplifying debates around policy moves that would affect highly skilled immigration. Finally, the resurfacing of an old post serves as a reminder that many technology leaders were beneficiaries of, or supporters of, the H-1B pathway and may be expected to take public positions as policy shifts.

Despite the post resurfacing, Musk has been largely silent on the newest round of H-1B changes in public comments so far, prompting some outlets to note the discrepancy between his earlier forceful defence and his current quiet. Observers say that whether Musk and other senior executives weigh in now could influence the tenor of industry pushback.

What happens next

The US administration has said the fee is part of a broader strategy to reform the H-1B programme. Officials have offered some clarifications about timing and applicability to reduce immediate market panic. Legal experts predict a mix of industry lobbying, possible litigation and operational workarounds by companies trying to preserve access to global talent. The practical effects will depend on final rule text, implementation timelines and any legislative pushback.