'Embrace The Penguin': Trump Joins Viral Meme Trend With Cryptic Post Amid Greenland Push, Gets Trolled

New Delhi: A viral meme featuring 79-year-old Republican Donald Trump has recently thrust Greenland back into the American spotlight, bypassing traditional diplomatic channels or official government announcements.

President Donald Trump, known for his ongoing interest in purchasing Greenland from Denmark, has now leaned into the viral "Nihilist Penguin" meme currently circulating online.

Capitalizing on the viral momentum, the White House released an AI-generated image depicting Trump trekking toward a range of snowy peaks alongside a penguin.

In this image, the penguin is shown carrying the American flag, while the Greenlandic flag is visible on the mountains in the background, all tied together with the slogan: "Embrace The Penguin."

This gesture was likely intended as a lighthearted or playful demonstration of the U.S. government's continued interest in the Danish-governed island.

White House Trolled

However, the White House has ended up being viciously trolled by the internet since penguins don't live in Greenland. The seabirds are only found in countries or regions in the Southern Hemisphere, with their largest population residing in Antarctica.

One user posted, “ Nice try. We don't have penguins here in Greenland.”

Another netizen hilariously trolled the President stating, “There are no penguins at the North Pole.”

Giving a reality check, another user posted, “Penguins do not live in the Northern Hemisphere.”

Because penguins are native only to the Southern Hemisphere and entirely absent from Greenland or the Arctic, the White House's post was met with thousands of mocking replies highlighting the geographical blunder. The post quickly exploded in popularity, racking up 2.6 million views while becoming a lightning rod for critics. Amidst an already strained diplomatic situation, detractors seized on the error to question the credibility and professional weight of the administration’s communications.

Trump's idea of Greenland

Trump first introduced the idea of buying Greenland early in his current term, but he has significantly intensified his approach lately. Over the past weekend, he escalated the situation by threatening a 10% tariff on eight European nations, a move that rattled global investors and signaled a much more aggressive push for the territory.

In his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21, Trump formally disavowed the use of military force to acquire Greenland. He also announced the cancellation of the 10% tariffs previously threatened against Denmark and seven other European allies, citing the development of a new "framework of a future deal" for the region.

Asked on Thursday what he was willing to pay for the semi-autonomous territory, he added, "We're going to not have to pay anything other than the fact that we are building the Golden Dome."