Emergency Crews Deployed, Schools closed As Earthquake Swarm Hits Greek Island

Santorini: Schools were closed and emergency crews were deployed on the volcanic Greek island of Santorini on Monday after a spike in seismic activity raised concerns about a potentially powerful earthquake.

Precautions were also ordered on several nearby Aegean Sea islands — all popular summer vacation destinations — after more than 200 undersea earthquakes were recorded in the area over the past three days.

“We have a very intense geological phenomenon to handle,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said from Brussels, where he was attending a European meeting.

“I want to ask our islanders first and foremost to remain calm, to listen to the instructions of the Civil Protection (authority).”