Emerging Threat to US: White House Raises Red Flag Over Pak Missile Ballistic Programme

Washington: A top White House official on Thursday stated that Pakistan 's actions are an emerging threat to the United States, asserting that the Asian country is working on developing a sophisticated missile technology that would have the capabilities to target countries beyond South Asia.

The top official's remarks come a day after the US imposed sanctions on four Paksitan entities, including the state-owned flagship and defence agency -- National Development Complex (NDC) -- on charges of contributing to Pakistan's ballistic-missile programme.

Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer told a think-tank, “As a result, the (Joe) Biden administration has implemented a series of steps to contend with further development of long-range missile systems. Over the last year, we have issued three rounds of sanctions against non-Pakistani entities that have provided support to Pakistan's ballistic-missile programme. And yesterday, we issued sanctions directly against Pakistan's state-owned National Development Complex, which the United States assesses is involved in the development and production of Pakistan's long-range ballistic missiles, the first time we have sanctioned a Pakistani state-owned enterprise tied to missile development.”

"Simply put, we are going to keep the pressure on Pakistan regarding its long-range missile programme, even as we also continue to seek diplomatic resolutions to address our concerns," Finer said in his remarks at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a top American think-tank.

"If these trend lines continue, Pakistan will have the capability to strike targets well beyond South Asia, including in the United States, raising real questions about Pakistan's intentions," the top official said.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that all these entities "having engaged, or attempted to engage, in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery (including missiles capable of delivering such weapons), including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer or use such items, by Pakistan."