Emotional Jimmy Kimmel Says In Late-Night Return He Never Intended To Make Light Of Kirk's Killing

Jimmy Kimmel returned to late-night television Tuesday after a nearly weeklong suspension and nearly broke down in tears, saying he wasn't trying joke about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“I have no illusions about changing anyone’s mind, but I do want to make something clear, because it’s important to me as a human and that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man," Kimmel said, his voice breaking. "I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.”

Kimmel added: “Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what ... was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make.” He said he understood his remarks last week to some “felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both.”

Kimmel criticized the ABC affiliates who took his show off the air. “That’s not legal. That’s not American. It’s un-American.” Two station groups that represent about a quarter of ABC affiliates, Sinclair and Nexstar, had said they would not show Kimmel's program on Tuesday.

He thanked the people who supported him, and even people who don't like him who stood up for his right to speak, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. “It takes courage for them to speak out against this administration," he said. "They did and they deserve credit for it.”

Kimmel nearly broke down again in praising Kirk's widow, who publicly forgave her husband's killer. If nothing else comes from the past few weeks, he said “I hope it can be that.”

ABC, which suspended Kimmel’s show last Wednesday following criticism of his comments about the Kirk's assassination, announced Monday that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” would return after the network had “thoughtful conversations” with the host.

Kimmel admitted that he was mad when ABC suspended him, but praised his bosses for putting him back on the air. “Unjustly, this puts them at risk.”

He mocked Trump for criticizing him for bad ratings. “He tried his best to cancel me and instead he forced millions of people to watch this show,” Kimmel said.