Employee Loses 21% Salary Hike After Discussing Pay With Co-Worker; HR Cuts Raise, Internet Calls It ‘Backstabbing’

New Delhi: An employee who was verbally promised a 21 per cent salary hike, taking annual pay from USD 60,000 to USD 73,000 - allegedly saw the increase reduced after discussing compensation details with a co-worker, triggering widespread debate over pay transparency and workplace retaliation.

According to reports, the employee shared details of the promised hike during a casual workplace conversation. Soon after, the matter reportedly reached the human resources department, following which the employee was informed that the revised salary would be cut to USD 67,500, a reduction of USD 5,500 from the initially promised amount. The employee claimed the cut was directly linked to the salary discussion, prompting accusations of retaliation for pay talk.

The incident has since gone viral, with many users calling the co-worker’s actions “backstabbing” and questioning why salary discussions are still treated as taboo in modern workplaces. Others criticized the employer, arguing that discouraging employees from discussing wages reinforces inequality and opacity in pay structures.

Salary Discussions Protected Under US Labor Law

Labor law experts noted that under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), employees in the United States have the legal right to discuss wages, bonuses and other terms of employment with colleagues. Such discussions are considered protected concerted activity, and employers are prohibited from retaliating against employees for engaging in them.

Experts said that if a reduction in pay or withdrawal of a promised raise is shown to be linked to wage discussions, it could potentially attract scrutiny from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). However, they added that proving retaliation often depends on documentation and internal communication records.

Risks of Verbal Salary Offers

HR professionals pointed out that while wage discussions are legally protected, verbal salary offers carry limited protection unless formally approved and documented.

“Until a salary revision is issued in writing or reflected in payroll systems, employers may revise compensation,” experts said. “This creates a grey area where employees may find it difficult to challenge changes, even if the timing raises concerns”.

Growing Debate on Pay Transparency

The incident comes amid a broader global push for workplace pay transparency, with several countries and companies adopting disclosure norms to address pay parity and gender wage gaps. Critics argue that penalizing salary discussions undermines these efforts and perpetuates unequal pay practices.