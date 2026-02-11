Energy, Deregulation on Cards During Netanyahu-Trump Meeting: WH Press Secy Karoline Leavitt

Washington: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The discussion is expected to focus on energy issues and deregulation.

During a press briefing, Leavitt also announced Trump's rescission of the 2009 Obama-era endangerment finding.

She said, "The President will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a bilateral meeting. The remainder of the week will be focused on energy and deregulation. On Thursday, President Trump will be joined by Administrator Lee Zeldin to formalise the rescission of the 2009 Obama-era endangerment finding. This will be the largest deregulatory action in American history, and it will save the American people $1.3 trillion in crushing regulations".

Heading to Washington on Tuesday to meet Trump, Netanyahu said he planned to convey Israel's position on US nuclear talks with Tehran during the meeting, The Times of Israel reported.

Before boarding Wing of Zion for his flight, Netanyahu told reporters that he would "present to the president our approach around our principles on the negotiations."

He added that these principles are important not only for Israel, but for every country around the world "that wants peace and security," as per The Times of Israel.

Trump's administration is set to finalise on Thursday its repeal of a foundational scientific determination that underpins the US government's authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, France 24 reported.

The Environmental Protection Agency last summer proposed reversing the Endangerment Finding of 2009, in what was seen as a major blow to climate action in the world's biggest historic contributor of planet-warming pollution, as per France 24.

The finding under the then-President Barack Obama concluded that six greenhouse gases - including carbon dioxide and methane - endanger public health and welfare by driving climate change, France 24 reported.

That determination flowed from a 2007 Supreme Court decision, Massachusetts v. EPA, which ruled that greenhouse gases qualify as pollutants under the Clean Air Act and directed the EPA to determine whether they pose a danger to public health and welfare.