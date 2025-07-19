Engine Fire Forces Delta Airlines Flight To Make Emergency Landing At Los Angeles Airport | VIDEO

Los Angeles: A Delta Airlines flight bound for Atlanta was forced to make an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after one of its engines caught fire shortly after takeoff on Friday. The Boeing 767-400, operating as Flight 446, had just departed when flames were seen erupting from its left engine, prompting the pilots to immediately turn the aircraft around and land safely back at Los Angeles Airport.

As per reports, no one was injured during the incident, and all passengers, including crew members, were safely evacuated from the flight after landing.

According to reports, Delta Airlines Flight 446, a Boeing 767-400, had just taken off when flames were seen erupting from the left engine. A terrifying video capturing the moment of the engine fire has gone viral on social media, showing a fire visible in one of the aircraft's engines as it was climbing after takeoff.

The pilots immediately sent an emergency message to the airport and landed the flight safely at Los Angeles International Airport. A Delta Airlines official stated that the flight returned to Los Angeles Airport after the pilot reportedly detected a fire in the left engine of the aircraft shortly after takeoff.

The passengers expressed their gratitude towards the pilot, who swiftly responded and ensured their safe landing and evacuation from the flight.