Engine Fire Forces Delta Flight To Make Emergency Landing In Brazil's Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo: A Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300, carrying 272 passengers and 14 crew, was forced to make an emergency landing at Sao Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) in Brazil late Sunday after flames burst from one of the engines. According to reports, the aircraft, bound for Atlanta, suffered a mechanical issue with its left engine shortly after takeoff, sending flames and sparks shooting from the wing.

Terrifying footage has surfaced capturing the moment sparks flew from under the wing as the jet lifted off the runway. As the crew noticed the fire spark from under the engine, an emergency was declared for the return of the aircraft. The aircraft landed safely on the only active runway available and was met by airport firefighters. The incident, which occurred on March 29 at 11.49 pm local time, caused a temporary suspension of airport operations, disrupting several international departures.

Reports suggested that the Delta A330-300, registered N813NW, had climbed to around 4500 feet when the engine failure occurred, forcing the crew to turn back. The passengers onboard the flight reported multiple loud bangs followed by large flames trailing from the engine. The air traffic control alerted the crew, who confirmed the emergency and stated the aircraft needed to return.

A Delta spokesperson said, “The Airbus A330-300 landed safely and was met by ARFF, then customers were taken by bus to the terminal……The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority. We apologize to our customers for this delay in their travels.”

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The officials stated that an investigation into the mechanical failure is expected from Brazil's aviation authority, CENIPA, and possibly the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The possible causes included foreign object debris ingestion or a bird strike, as another aircraft had reported a bird sighting in the area. The incident added to a series of engine-related emergencies involving Delta aircraft in recent months. Delta Air Lines has cancelled the flight and cited mechanical issues, with passengers expected to be rebooked on alternative services.

The Airbus A330-300 operating DL104 is a 19-year-old aircraft that began its career with Northwest Airlines in 2006. Delta Air Lines acquired the aircraft in December 2009, and it has retained its original registration N813NW.

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