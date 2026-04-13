'Enjoy Current Pump Figures': Tehran’s 'Nostalgic' Warning to US Over Oil Prices After Trump’s Blockade Threat

New Delhi: In a biting response to Donald Trump’s threat of a naval blockade, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf turned the focus toward America’s wallet. He warned that U.S. naval aggression would inevitably backfire at the gas pump, suggesting that Americans should enjoy current fuel prices while they still can.

Sharing a photo of current gas prices near the White House, Ghalibaf warned that US citizens would soon miss those lower rates. This exchange follows the US military's announcement of a total maritime blockade on Iranian ports starting Monday evening.

"Enjoy the current pump figures," Ghalibaf wrote in a post on social media platform X. "With the so-called 'blockade', soon you'll be nostalgic for $4-$5 gas.

He further underscored his warning to US consumers by pairing a Google Maps screenshot of current American gas prices with the equation- "ΔO_BSOH>0 ⇒ f(f(O))>f(O).

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The mathematical display was intended to signal that a blockade would trigger an exponential surge in fuel costs.

'No effect on Iranian nation'

Adding further, Ghalibaf has said that recent threats issued by US President Donald Trump have "no effect on the Iranian nation," even as he signalled cautious progress in ongoing engagements between Iran and the United States.

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Ghalibaf said Tehran had presented "very good initiatives" during talks with Washington, contributing to forward movement in the dialogue process.

Ghalibaf said, “Trump's recent threats have no effect on the Iranian nation and issued a warning to the US president, saying, if you fight, we will fight, and if you come forward with logic, we will deal with logic.”

Trump's Warning

US President Donald Trump said the American Navy would swiftly begin a blockade of ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, after US-Iran ceasefire talks in Pakistan ended without an agreement.

U.S. Central Command announced the blockade would involve all Iranian ports, beginning on Monday at 10 a.m. EDT, or 5:30 p.m. in Iran, to be “enforced impartially against vessels of all nations.”

However, CENTCOM said it would still allow ships traveling between non-Iranian ports to transit the strait. Its announcement was a step down from the president’s earlier threat to blockade the entire strait, and allows traffic to flow in the crucial waterway as long as it avoids Iranian ports.

Islamabad Talks Collapse

High-stakes peace negotiations between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad collapsed on April 12, 2026, after 21 hours of marathon discussions. Facilitated by Pakistan, the talks failed to bridge deep divides over nuclear guarantees, sanctions relief, and control of the Strait of Hormuz.