Enough is Enough: Canada Landlord's Rant On Tenants Flying Khalistani Flag, Skipping Rent

In a surprising incident, a landlord from Ontario, Canada, has raised concerns about tenants skipping rent payments and flying a Khalistani flag outside his property without his consent.

In a video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter), the landlord claimed that his tenants have not paid rent since January 2025.

“They haven’t even paid the utility bills, which are under their name,” the landlord said, adding that he is now personally liable for those expenses.

He expressed deep distress over the situation and has appealed to the government to reform tenancy laws. “The laws should change,” he emphasized.

The landlord, who is of retirement age, shared that he is forced to stand outside his own house for hours to request rent from the tenants.

“They moved in on October 1, 2024, and paid rent until December. Since January 2025, they’ve stopped paying rent and have not transferred the utility bills to their name. I’ve had to cover the mortgage, property tax, and insurance. This is causing me severe mental stress,” he said in the video.

‘Have Approached Landlord and Tenant Board’

When asked if he had approached the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB), he stated that he had spoken with lawyers, but the legal process is long and could take months.

“We don’t know when a final decision will be made. The LTB takes its own time, and we’re struggling to understand the complexity of the system,” he explained.

The landlord also noted that the ordeal has negatively impacted his health.

When asked about possible solutions, he expressed uncertainty about recovering the unpaid rent, citing media reports of other landlords facing similar situations where even the LTB failed to secure compensation.

He voiced a desire for a system similar to that in the United States, where, he claimed, landlords can reclaim unpaid rent within two months.

‘Tenants Did Not Seek Permission to Put Up Khalistani Flag’

Addressing the Khalistani flag seen on the property, the landlord said he had no knowledge of it beforehand and that no permission had been granted for it to be displayed.

“I’m very scared about these activities. The government should take action. This is a community where people live harmoniously,” he said.

He also highlighted problems with garbage overflow on the property, calling it unhygienic and a potential health hazard. “The tenants are not concerned about cleanliness or the environment,” he said.

Clearly distressed, the landlord has appealed to authorities for help in resolving the ongoing situation.