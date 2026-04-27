‘Enough Is Enough’: Melania Trump Calls On ABC To Drop Jimmy Kimmel Over ‘Hateful And Violent Rhetoric’

Washington DC: First Lady of the US, Melania Trump, has urged broadcaster ABC to "take a stand" against late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, accusing him of using "hateful and violent rhetoric" that she said is "intended to divide our country," according to Variety.

In a post on X, Melania Trump strongly criticised Kimmel and questioned ABC's continued support for the comedian.

"Kimmel's hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn't comedy -- his words are corrosive and deepen the political sickness within America," she wrote.

She added, "People like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC's leadership enable Kimmel's atrocious behavior at the expense of our community?"

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While Kimmel frequently criticises US President Donald Trump on his late-night show, he has, in recent months, also increasingly directed his remarks towards Melania Trump.

The release of the Amazon documentary 'Melania' in January stoked Kimmel's fury. He bashed it as a "USD75 million bribe" that "Amazon made for her" and later called it "a documentary that's dreadfully dull. The whole thing is Melania going to fittings, riding in a car, trying on clothes and interviewing people to work for her," according to Variety.

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Kimmel's monologue, which he made on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', days before the alleged gunman attempted to enter the event where President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and other top officials were evacuated, included a joke that the first lady had "a glow like an expectant widow," according to CNN.

The 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner was forced to wrap early after gunshots were heard from outside the event. Donald and Melania Trump and administration officials were quickly evacuated from the event as the shooter was tackled by law enforcement on a different floor of the venue. Trump held a press conference in the immediate aftermath of the shooting and vowed to reschedule the WHCD within 30 days, according to Variety.