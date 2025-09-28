‘Epicentre of Global Terrorism’: EAM S Jaishankar Calls Out Pakistan at UNGA, Cites Pahalgam Attack

New Delhi: Addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar launched a sharp attack on Pakistan, calling it the “epicentre of global terrorism” and called it responsible for decades of terror attacks against India.

“Countering terrorism is a particular priority because it synthesizes bigotry, violence, intolerance, and fear. India has confronted this challenge since independence, having a neighbor that is an epicenter of global terrorism. For decades now, major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country,” he said.

Referring to the Pahalgam attack, Jaishankar cited “the murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April this year,” which claimed the lives of 26 people. “India exercised its right to defend its people against terrorism and brought its organizers and perpetrators to justice,” he added.

In a clear reference to Pakistan, the minister said, “When nations openly declare terrorism a state policy, when terror hubs operate on an industrial scale, when terrorists are publicly glorified, then such actions must be unequivocally condemned. The financing of terrorism must be choked even as prominent terrorists are sanctioned. Relentless pressure must be applied on the entire terrorism ecosystem. Those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that it comes back to bite them.”

Jaishankar also underlined the slow progress of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, the inequities in vaccine access during the pandemic, and the need for urgent UN reform. He called for expansion of both permanent and non-permanent membership of the Security Council and said India “stands ready to assume greater responsibilities.”

On conflicts, he urged an end to hostilities in Ukraine and Gaza and said nations able to engage all sides must step up in the search for solutions.

Reiterating India’s broader contributions, Jaishankar highlighted New Delhi’s humanitarian, development and peacekeeping efforts across multiple regions, noting that “our soldiers ensure peacekeeping, our sailors protect maritime shipping, our security counters terrorism, our doctors and teachers facilitate human development the world over.”