Filmmaker Mira Nair, Mother Of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Named In New Trove Of Jeffrey Epstien Files Released By DoJ

New Delhi: Newly unsealed documents from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation indicate that acclaimed director Mira Nair, mother of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, was present at a 2009 afterparty hosted at the home of convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to the records, which were part of a massive release by the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday, January 30, 2026, the social gathering was held in honor of Nair’s film Amelia and was attended by several other high-profile figures.

DOJ latest release

On Friday, January 30, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice released a massive collection of FBI investigative materials to the public, totaling over three million pages and including 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.

The release came six weeks after the department missed a legal deadline set by President Donald Trump, who signed a law mandating that all Epstein-related documents be shared with the public.

Advertisement

"Today's release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance," Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said at a press conference.

The newly released documents contain an email dated October 21, 2009, sent by publicist Peggy Siegal to Jeffrey Epstein right after she left Maxwell's party, which she said was also attended by former President Bill Clinton and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Advertisement

"Just left Ghislaine's townhouse...after party for film," the publicist's email read as cited by New York Post.

"Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there...Jean Pigozzi, director Mira Nair...etc. Film received tepid reaction though women like it much more...Hillary Swank and [Richard] Gere are at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap sportswear department...very weird," the email read.

"Studio went for free party from store and windows for a month... Going to be in Wall Street 2 tomorrow ....more to come. xoxo Peg," the email continued as cited by the US media outlet.

Maxwell, Epstein's former partner was convicted of sex trafficking a minor and other charges and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Mira Nair's 2009 biopic

Mira Nair's 2009 biopic "Amelia," stars Hilary Swank as an aviator and Richard Gere as her husband, publisher George Putnam.

Exchange between Epstein and Musk

Meanwhile, among the US Justice Department released files is an email exchange between Epstein and billionaire Elon Musk discussing an invitation from the former to visit the island.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in his press conference said addressing concerns that influential figures were being protected. Blanche rejected such claims, saying, “There's this built-in assumption that somehow there's this hidden tranche of information of men that we know about, that we're covering up, or that we're not, we're choosing not to prosecute. That is not the case.”

Trump on Epstein

US President Trump has acknowledged a long-standing friendship with Epstein but has denied knowing about the underage sex-trafficking network prosecutors say Epstein operated. The Justice Department had initially missed a December 19 congressional deadline to publish the full cache.

The disclosures stem from the Epstein Files Transparency Act, adopted with bipartisan backing in November to compel the release of all federal records tied to Epstein, Al Jazeera reported. In response to the legislation, officials assigned hundreds of lawyers to review the files to determine what required redaction in order to protect victims' identities. Blanche said materials that could compromise ongoing investigations or expose potential victims were withheld.

He added that all women referenced in the files, apart from Ghislaine Maxwell, have been obscured in the videos and images released. Maxwell, Epstein's former partner, was convicted of child sex trafficking and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Despite these measures, some victims have criticised the scope of the redactions, arguing that documents previously in the public domain were among those blacked out.

What earlier release say

An earlier batch of records released in December fell short of the full disclosure required by law, though it included flight logs indicating Trump had travelled on Epstein's private jet in the 1990s, Al Jazeera reported.

The latest materials also contain images showing figures such as Bill Gates, Steve Bannon, Woody Allen and former US President Bill Clinton socialising with Epstein, sometimes on his private island. None of those depicted have been charged in connection with the case.