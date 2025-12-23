Epstein Files: Bill Clinton Demands Immediate Release Of Remaining Documents, Accuses DOJ Of Selective Disclosure

Former US President Bill Clinton, who has been in the spotlight amidst a massive uproar over the Epstein files revelation, has called for the immediate release of all remaining documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. Clinton's demand of immediate release of the documents gained sudden momentum after his name and shocking images appeared prominently in the latest batch of released files.

While demanding the instant release of the remaining documents of the Epstein files, Clinton's spokesperson, Angel Urena, also accused the Department of Justice (DOJ) of selective disclosure, implying that the administration is protecting certain people. Amidst the ongoing Epstein files release, Clinton's demand comes at a time when the Trump administration faced massive criticism for its handling of the files, with many accusing them of selective disclosure.

The DOJ released its first batch of files related to Epstein on December 19, including photographs, phone records, and witness interviews. However, the release has been marred by controversy, with many accusing the administration of withholding information and not prioritising transparency. The critics asserted that the release was incomplete and heavily redacted and Angel Urena's statement added fuel to the fire, with many questioning the administration's intentions.

The controversy surrounded the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein and the involvement of high-profile people, including politicians and business leaders. The DOJ has promised to release more files in the coming weeks, but the critics are doubtful, with lawmakers and survivors demanding transparency and accountability.

Call For Transparency

Clinton's spokesperson Urena clearly stated, "What the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected." She added that if the DOJ declined to comply with Clinton's request, it would confirm the Trump administration's intention of "using selective releases to imply wrongdoing about individuals who have already been repeatedly cleared".

Earlier, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche had defended the DOJ's handling of the release, saying that they are reviewing the material to protect victims' identities. He also stated that there's no effort to hold anything back because of anyone's name, including Donald Trump.

Clinton's Photos And Connection To Epstein

The DOJ released multiple photos of Clinton with Epstein's convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell and others with redacted faces. The law allowed the DOJ to redact material related to active investigations and records that contain personally identifiable information of victims.

The Trump administration has faced criticism for its handling of the files, with bipartisan lawmakers accusing it of flouting the law. The White House has deferred to the DOJ, which has not commented on Urena's statement.

Notably, Bill Clinton has been linked to Epstein since the early 1990s, with the two having been photographed together several times. The former president has said he was not aware of Epstein's crimes, and he has never been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

Does Disappearance Of 16 Images Has Trump Link?

The release of Jeffrey Epstein's files has ignited massive outrage and controversy, with several accusing the Justice Department of selective censorship and politicians demanding transparency. The long-awaited release, which was mandated by Congress, left many survivors and lawmakers feeling betrayed after 16 images linked with the Epstein files suddenly disappeared.

The Justice Department's decision to remove 16 images from the archive, including one featuring Donald Trump, has raised suspicions of political interference and a calculated move to cover up. Though Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the move, saying it was done to protect the victims, the lawmakers and survivors described the step as a clear case of the government trying to cover its tracks.

Despite Trump's efforts to distance himself from Epstein, his name appears in flight manifests listing passengers on Epstein's private plane. The release has also sparked criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein case.

Survivors Demand Answers

Amidst a surge in heat over the revelation, the survivors are speaking out about the impact of the release on their lives. As per reports, the removed images included photos of Epstein's empty massage room, nude paintings of women, and a picture of Trump in a desk drawer. The DOJ has since restored the Trump image, saying it was removed "out of an abundance of caution". However, the act of restoring the image after removing it has only fuelled suspicions that the government is hiding something.

A group of 18 survivors accused the DOJ of making it "difficult or impossible" to locate documents related to their individual cases. They called for congressional oversight and legal action, echoing the demands of Rep. Ro Khanna and Rep. Thomas Massie. They have demanded that the DOJ release all remaining files, warning that they will pursue contempt charges if necessary. "What else is being covered up?" House Democrats on the Oversight Committee asked in a statement, “We need transparency for the American public.”