Epstein Files Part 1 Drops Big Names: Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Mick Jagger, Chris Tucker - Here’s Full List With Pictures

New Delhi: The United States Department of Justice on Friday released the first tranche of documents linked to financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, publishing nearly 4,000 files that include photographs, handwritten notes, contact records and internal material. Released across four volumes, the documents form part of disclosures mandated under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, though officials acknowledge the material represents only a fraction of the total archive still held by the department.

The documents, made public as part of a government-mandated transparency exercise, consist of photographs, flight-related material, contact records and investigative files, many of which remain partially redacted to protect victim identities and sensitive information. They provide a fragmented glimpse into Epstein’s social universe, documenting his proximity to influential figures from politics, entertainment and business. Large portions of the files remain heavily redacted, primarily to protect victim identities and sensitive information.

Hundreds of photographs included in the release feature Epstein alongside his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a prison sentence for her role in facilitating Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation.

Several images show Epstein in informal social settings with former US President Bill Clinton. In one widely circulated photograph, Clinton appears seated with Epstein and Maxwell, while another image shows Clinton aboard a private aircraft alongside the late pop icon Michael Jackson, with Diana Ross also visible.

Additional photographs place Michael Jackson and Diana Ross in group settings with Epstein, depicting casual social interactions rather than formal events. The files do not contain allegations of wrongdoing against the entertainers, nor do they provide detailed context about when or why the images were taken.

The document dump also includes images of Mick Jagger, the Rolling Stones frontman, attending what appears to be a private gathering where Epstein is present. Similar social photographs feature actor Kevin Spacey, pictured with Maxwell and Clinton, situating him within Epstein’s documented circle.

Business figures also appear in the released images. Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, is seen in relaxed group settings alongside Epstein, highlighting the financier’s access to prominent global entrepreneurs. Actor and comedian Chris Tucker appears in several photographs as well, including images taken in travel-related environments with Maxwell.

Other photographs and contact records reference show another Epstein associate, Lord Mandelson, is pictured with the late sex offender blowing the candles out on a birthday cake. It is a picture that has been published before.

Despite long-standing scrutiny of Epstein’s social ties to Donald Trump, the former US president appears only rarely in the initial release. No additional material linking Trump features prominently in the released batch.

The limited scope of the disclosure has drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who have accused the Justice Department of withholding substantial portions of its Epstein archive and failing to fully comply with the transparency law.

No Allegations Linked to Appearances

US officials have stressed that the presence of a name or image in the documents does not imply criminal wrongdoing. Many of the records simply reflect social interactions or professional encounters, and none of the newly released material contains fresh allegations against the individuals named.

More Releases Expected

The DOJ has maintained that redactions were necessary to protect survivors and avoid compromising sensitive matters. The Justice Department has not provided a firm timeline for further releases, stating only that additional documents may be published after further review.