Erika Kirk's New Video Captures Charlie Kirk Telling Their Daughter their Love Story and How They First Met | Image: Instagram/Erika Kirk

Love stories often blossom in the most unexpected places, and for Charlie and Erika Kirk, it began at Bill’s Burgers in New York City. In a poignant video titled "My Favourite Love Story," Erika shares a tender moment of her late husband, Charlie, recounting to their daughter how their romance sparked during what was meant to be a routine job interview.

In the video, Charlie, all smiles, narrates to their daughter how he first met Erika. “It was right here at Bill’s Burgers, near this very table,” he says. “It started as a job interview. I was asking all these questions- about philosophy, religion, Jesus. Then I realised your mama was beautiful, smart, elegant, and Christ-like. So I said, ‘Forget this job interview, I want to date you.’ I told her, ‘I have enough friends.’ And that’s where our journey began.”

Tragically, this beautiful story was cut short. On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk, aged 31, was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University.

In her first public appearance since his death, Erika spoke with a blend of strength and sorrow during a livestreamed address. She expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and supporters who have shown love for her husband.

“You have no idea the fire you have ignited within this wife,” Erika declared, her voice resolute. “The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. If you thought my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea what you have just unleashed across this country and the world.”