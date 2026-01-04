EU and Canada Calls For De-Escalation In Venezuela As Israel Backs US Military Action

New Delhi: World leaders are reacting to the US military operation in Venezuela, which led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. European Union President Ursula von der Leyen emphasised respect for international law and the UN Charter, while EU High Representative Kaja Kallas ensures the safety of EU citizens.

European Union President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is closely following the situation in Venezuela and supports a peaceful and democratic transition, and also, with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, is working in coordination with the EU Member States for any support for the EU citizens in Venezuela. She said that any solution must respect international law and the UN Charter.

In the official X post, she said, "Following the situation in Venezuela. We stand in solidarity with the people of Venezuela and support a peaceful and democratic transition. Any solution must respect international law and the UN Charter. With HRVP @kajakallas and in coordination with EU Member States, we are making sure that EU citizens in the country can count on our full support."

Presenting a similar statement, Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, said that the European Union calls for de-escalation and a resolution in full respect of international law and the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations. He said that the European Union will continue to support a peaceful, democratic, and inclusive solution in Venezuela.

In an official X post, he said, "I am following the situation in Venezuela with great concern. The European Union calls for de-escalation and a resolution in full respect of international law and the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations. The European Union will continue to support a peaceful, democratic, and inclusive solution in Venezuela. We support the efforts of the HRVP @kajakallas, in coordination with the Member States, to ensure the safety of European citizens in the country."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Anita Anand, said that the country had closed its embassy in Venezuela since 2019. And said that the government of Canada has refused "to recognise any legitimacy of the Maduro regime and opposed its repression of the Venezuelan people, including the persecution of dissenters and particularly political leaders opposed to the regime." She said Canada is ready to assist Canadians in need through their consular officials and the embassy in Bogota, Colombia. She said the country is also demanding that all parties respect international law.

In the official X post, she shared an official press release, which stated," Since 2019, when Canada closed its embassy in Venezuela, we have refused to recognise any legitimacy of the Maduro regime and opposed its repression of the Venezuelan people, including the persecution of dissenters and particularly political leaders opposed to the regime. In keeping with our long-standing commitment to upholding the rule of law and democracy, Canada calls on all parties to respect international law, and we stand by the people of Venezuela and their desire to live in a peaceful and democratic society.

Canada is engaging with its international partners and monitoring developments closely. Canada stands ready to assist Canadians in need through our consular officials and embassy in Bogota, Colombia." Gideon Sa'ar, Israel's Foreign Affairs Minister, said the government commended the United States' operation led by President Trump.

He said that Israel is standing alongside "the freedom-loving Venezuelan people, who have suffered under Maduro's illegal tyranny." In the end, he said that South America deserves a future free from the axis of terror and drugs. In the X post, he said," Israel commends the United States' operation, led by President Trump, which acted as the leader of the free world.

At this historic moment, Israel stands alongside the freedom-loving Venezuelan people, who have suffered under Maduro's illegal tyranny. Israel welcomes the removal of the dictator who led a network of drugs and terror and hopes for the return of democracy to the country and for friendly relations between the states. The people of Venezuela deserve to exercise their democratic rights. South America deserves a future free from the axis of terror and drugs."

US President Donald Trump told Fox News on Saturday that the United States had planned to conduct the military operations in Venezuela four days ago but had to delay it due to the weather conditions. "We were going to do it four days ago, but the weather was not perfect. The weather has to be perfect... It was amazing. I'll tell you- it was highly guarded, like a fortress actually. We had nobody killed, we lost no aircraft," Trump said in his first remarks after the United States conducted strikes into Venezuela that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

"We had to do it. It is a war. We are losing 300,000 people a year. We don't lose that much in a war," he told Fox News. Trump said the US action “sends a signal we're not going to be pushed around as a country anymore.” He lauded the professionalism behind the action. "It was amazing to see the professionalism -- the quality of leadership...To have a few injuries but no deaths on our side is really amazing," Trump told Fox News.

"We were surrounded by lots of people, including Generals, and they knew everything that was happening. It was extremely complex- the whole manoeuvre-- the landing, number of aircraft, helicopters, different kinds of fighter jets. They just broke in, and into places which were not really able to be broken into," he added.

The United States carried out strikes on Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife, Cilia Flores, who were flown out of the country. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the operation was conducted in conjunction with U.S. law enforcement. US Attorney General Pamela Bondi on Saturday announced that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism and would face US justice.

"Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States. They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts," she said in a post on X.